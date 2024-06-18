Home
tamil nadu

Chennai woman driving luxury car runs over youth, kills him

A speeding car, allegedly driven by a woman, ran over a man sleeping on a pavement here, causing his death, police said on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 June 2024, 16:56 IST
Chennai: A speeding car, allegedly driven by a woman, ran over a man sleeping on a pavement here, causing his death, police said on Tuesday.

The woman and another lady accompanying her fled from the spot immediately after the incident, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Surya, 21, a painter.

"He was sleeping on a pavement in Besant Nagar on Monday night, and a luxury car with a woman behind the wheel ran over him, killing him," a senior police official said.

The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case under section 304 A of the IPC (causing death by negligence), a bailable offence, and issued summons to the car owner.

Published 18 June 2024, 16:56 IST
Tamil NaduCrimeChennaiAccidentCar accidenthit-and-run caseoverspeeding

