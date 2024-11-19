Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Woman passenger found dead in Chennai-bound international flight

The crew of the private carrier found the woman unresponsive upon the flight's arrival here, following which a team of doctors examined her. They declared her dead due to a heart attack, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 06:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 06:35 IST
India NewsTamil NaduAviationAirlinesChennai

Follow us on :

Follow Us