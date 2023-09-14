Women entering temples as priests under Dravidian model, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Stalin said on social media platform X: "Despite women's achievements as pilots and astronauts, they were barred from the sacred role of temple priests, deemed impure, even in the temples for female deities. But change is finally here! In Tamil Nadu, as our Dravidian model government has removed the thorn from Thanthai Periyar's heart by appointing people of all castes as priests, women are also now stepping into the sanctums, bringing a new era of inclusivity and equality."

Under a state programme to suitably train and appoint persons belonging to all castes as priests, three women have completed training at the Archakar (priest) Training School run by the Sri Ranganathar temple in Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli.