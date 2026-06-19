Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Won’t compromise on Tamil Nadu’s rights: CM Vijay passes resolution against Karnataka’s Mekedatu project

Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar from the national party termed the dam as 'not just illegal one that robs Tamil Nadu's rights.'
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 14:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2026, 14:18 IST
India NewsTamil NaduKarnatakaIndian PoliticsD K ShivakumarMekedatuVijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us