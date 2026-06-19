Won’t compromise on Tamil Nadu’s rights: CM Vijay passes resolution against Karnataka’s Mekedatu project

<p>Chennai: Ratcheting up pressure, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Karnataka’s “unilateral proposal” to build a reservoir in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mekedatu">Mekedatu</a> across River Cauvery, urging the Union Government not to grant approval to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed plan. </p><p>That Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay chose Mekedatu – an emotional and livelihood issue among farmers in Tamil Nadu – for the first resolution passed in the House after his government assumed charge last month is significant. He sent a definitive message that he won’t compromise on Tamil Nadu’s rights vis-à-vis inter-state water disputes. </p><p>By getting the resolution passed against the Karnataka Government helmed by the Congress, whose five MLAs are crucial for his TVK dispensation, Vijay made a clear distinction between political support and the livelihood of farmers. Every party, including the Congress, spoke in favour of the resolution and voted for it. Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar from the national party termed the dam as "not just illegal one that robs Tamil Nadu's rights."</p>.Mekedatu project: Karnataka DCs told to find 12.6k acres for afforestation.<p>Mekedatu has been a bone of contention between Tamil Nadu and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> for the past decade. The project, which Karnataka says aims to provide drinking water to Bengaluru, has shot into the limelight yet again following D K Shivakumar's ascension to the Chief Minister’s chair. The project has long been a personal priority for Shivakumar, who once famously organized a padayatra to demand its execution.</p><p>The passing of a resolution in the Assembly also comes close on the heels of Shivakumar’s assertion that Tamil Nadu cannot oppose the Mekedatu reservoir. The Vijay government was under pressure to show that it would protect the state’s rights and not cave into pressure from Karnataka, now ruled by his ally. </p><p>In his speech, the Chief Minister said the project violates the orders of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court, and asserted that no reservoir can be built across the Cauvery without the permission of basin states. </p><p>"This August House urges the Union Government not to grant any form of approval, including technical and environmental clearances, to the Mekedatu Dam Project proposed by the Government of Karnataka,” the resolution added. </p>.Mekedatu dam row: BJP accuses Vijay of 'mortgaging' Tamil Nadu's rights for Congress alliance.<p>It further said the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cauvery"> Cauvery</a> issue is a highly sensitive matter between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and urged the Union Government to advise the neighbouring state not to undertake the construction of a dam or any new water storage project in the Cauvery Basin without the concurrence of the other basin States and without the approval of the Union Government.</p><p>“This August House further urges the Central Water Commission not to examine, process, or grant approval to the Detailed Project Report submitted by the Government of Karnataka,” the resolution added.</p><p>While Tamil Nadu believes the project will be detrimental to the interests of farmers in the Cauvery Delta region, who are entirely dependent on Cauvery water, but Karnataka feels otherwise saying it will be beneficial to the neighbouring state.</p>