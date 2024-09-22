'Work pressure' claims another life; Software engineer electrocutes self in Tamil Nadu: Report

After the death of a Pune EY employee allegedly due to overwork, a software engineer from Tamil Nadu reportedly killed himself due to similar reasons on Thursday.
The 38-year-old victim wrapped himself in a live wire and then self-electrocuted, as per a Times of India report.
Police told the publication that upon returning home from the temple, his wife found him lying unconsicious with wires all around.
Karthikeyan, the victim, was working for 15 years for a software company in TN's Pallavaram.
The couple were parents to two children, aged 8 and 10 years.
Police officials told the publication that Karthikeyan was undergoing treatment for the last two months for depression due to work pressure.
The victim's wife had left their children with her mother when she went to the temple with friends from a self-help group.
Karthikeyan put on undergarments, and proceeded to wrap himself with a wire which he had connected to a main power supply box.
When his wife saw Karthikeyan, she immediately alerted her neighbours, who then proceeded to inform the Thazhambur police.
The body was then secured and sent for autopsy to Chromepet government hospital. A case of unnatural death has been registered.
Published 22 September 2024, 08:17 IST