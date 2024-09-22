'Work pressure' claims another life; Software engineer electrocutes self in Tamil Nadu: Report

After the death of a Pune EY employee allegedly due to overwork, a software engineer from Tamil Nadu reportedly killed himself due to similar reasons on Thursday.

The 38-year-old victim wrapped himself in a live wire and then self-electrocuted, as per a Times of India report.

Police told the publication that upon returning home from the temple, his wife found him lying unconsicious with wires all around.

Karthikeyan, the victim, was working for 15 years for a software company in TN's Pallavaram.

The couple were parents to two children, aged 8 and 10 years.