india

Worker killed in firecracker unit blast in TN, Stalin announced Rs 3 lakh ex gratia

Worker, B Shanmugaraj died on the spot following the blast at the firecracker unit functioning at Panayadippatti village in Vembakkakottai taluk of Virudhunagar district.
Last Updated 15 December 2023, 11:58 IST

Chennai: A 36-year old worker was killed on Friday in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Virudhunagar district and Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a solatium of Rs three lakh to the kin of the deceased.

B Shanmugaraj died on the spot following the blast at the firecracker unit functioning at Panayadippatti village in Vembakkakottai taluk of Virudhunagar district.

Stalin, expressing grief, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved and ordered the authorities to release Rs three lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased.

(Published 15 December 2023, 11:58 IST)
