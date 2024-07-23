Write names of shops in Tamil on boards: CM Stalin to traders

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday nudged shops and commercial establishments in the state to ensure that Tamil, the local language, finds a prominent place in their name boards.

In his speech at the meeting of the Traders Welfare Board, Stalin also said the government has decided to increase the lease period of shops owned by urban local bodies across the state to 12 years from the existing nine years with effect from August 1, 2024.

“Vikaramaraja, a traders’ association leader, told me recently that he was going to take steps to ensure that names of the shops and commercial establishments are written in Tamil on their boards. The traders should take the initiative to ensure that such things take place without any prodding from the government,” Stalin said.