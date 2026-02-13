Menu
Youth booked for playing Vijay film song over public address system at Palani temple

The incident, which took place at the ‘Yaanai Paadhai’ (Elephant Path) area of the hill shrine, has sparked a row after a video of the act went viral on social media platforms.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 06:27 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 06:27 IST
