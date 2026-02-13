<p>Palani (Tamil Nadu): The administration of the famed Dhandayudhapani Swamy Temple in Palani lodged a formal police complaint following an incident where a youth allegedly played a film song by actor-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay </a>over the temple’s public address system, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident, which took place at the ‘Yaanai Paadhai’ (Elephant Path) area of the hill shrine, has sparked a row after a video of the act went viral on social media platforms.</p>.<p>According to temple sources, the youth gained unauthorised access to the microphone station, typically used for security announcements and broadcasting devotional hymns, during a brief period when staff members were away from the desk.</p>.<p>He reportedly connected his mobile phone to the audio console to play the track.</p>.<p>The complaint was lodged against the unknown person on February 12.</p>.<p>The viral footage, which was initially uploaded on Instagram, shows the individual recording the stunt while the high-decibel film music echoes through the temple corridors, contrasting with the traditional devotional atmosphere of the site.</p>.<p>Police sources said they are currently tracing the digital footprint of the video to identify the youth and his accomplices.</p>.<p>The FIR was registered under sections 299 (malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and 302 BNS.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the temple administration has reportedly ordered an internal inquiry into the security lapse. </p>