YouTuber Irfan controversy: Tamil Nadu bars private hospital from patient care for 10 days

The video of Irfan cutting the umbilical cord of his newborn was posted over the weekend, garnering about 14 lakh views. After an uproar over the issue, Irfan has deleted the video from his YouTube channel, but the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services issued a notice to him and the private hospital, seeking a detailed explanation on the issue.
The video shows the lady doctor asking Irfan if he wants to cut the umbilical cord and instructs her associates to give him a pair of gloves.
“Very good,” the doctor tells the YouTuber following which the baby is taken from the operation theatre to a room near-by room for further care. Later, the doctor tells Irfan’s family members that he cut the umbilical cord.
The action comes a day after Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the Health Department has filed a case before the Chemancherry Police Station against Irfan and Dr Niveditha, who works with the private hospital.
The minister said the video was in violation of Section 34 (1)&(2) of the National Medical Commission Act which clearly states anyone who is allowed to practice without being enrolled in the State or National register may be punished with a maximum jail term of one year, or with fine which may extend to five lakh rupees or with both.
Irfan is widely regarded as one of the best flood vloggers in Tamil with his YouTube channel boasting of about 46 lakh subscribers. He was in the news recently for revealing the gender of his newborn, which is a violation in India, by hosting a party and uploading the video on social media after conducting a prenatal test in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Published 23 October 2024, 17:24 IST