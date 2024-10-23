YouTuber Irfan controversy: Tamil Nadu bars private hospital from patient care for 10 days

The video of Irfan cutting the umbilical cord of his newborn was posted over the weekend, garnering about 14 lakh views. After an uproar over the issue, Irfan has deleted the video from his YouTube channel, but the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services issued a notice to him and the private hospital, seeking a detailed explanation on the issue.

The video shows the lady doctor asking Irfan if he wants to cut the umbilical cord and instructs her associates to give him a pair of gloves.

“Very good,” the doctor tells the YouTuber following which the baby is taken from the operation theatre to a room near-by room for further care. Later, the doctor tells Irfan’s family members that he cut the umbilical cord.