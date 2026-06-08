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Homeindiatamil nadu

YouTuber Maridhas detained for posting 'critical' videos against TN CM Vijay, TVK govt

The YouTuber was taken into their custody from his residence in Surya Nagar with assistance from the Madurai City Police.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsyoutuberJoseph VijayTVK

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