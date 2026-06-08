YouTuber Maridhas detained for posting 'critical' videos against TN CM Vijay, TVK govt

<p>YouTuber Maridhas was detained by a special team of the Chennai City Police on Monday for reportedly posting critical videos targeting Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a>, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> government, and various state ministers, officials said.</p><p><em>PTI</em> reported that following continuous allegations and critical commentary online against the functioning of the state government, the city police's Cyber Crime department registered a case on its own against Maridhas.</p>.30-year-old software professional arrested for abusive post on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay.<p>The special team of the Cyber Crime wing arrived in Madurai on Monday. The YouTuber was taken into their custody from his residence in Surya Nagar with assistance from the Madurai City Police. He is currently being brought to Chennai for further interrogation, <em>PTI</em> further reported, quoting officials. </p><p>"The YouTuber has been detained for questioning regarding a case registered by the Cyber Crime wing. Complete details regarding the specific sections under which he has been booked will be made available following further investigation," a senior police official said.</p><p>Maridhas commands a significant following on social media and has frequently wound up in controversies in the past for his political commentary, facing multiple police cases.</p>