Youtuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar arrested for 'defaming' police officers

Sources in the police said Shankar was arrested for his “highly objectionable” and “defamatory” statements against senior police officers and women police officers in an interview to a YouTube channel. Shankar also made disparaging remarks against police officers, calling them “scoundrels” in the same interview.

Shankar, a former employee of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), is a regular on Tamil YouTube channels and is a known critic of the DMK government. He spent over two months in jail in 2022 after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sentenced him to six months in jail in suo motu contempt proceedings for his statement that “the entire higher judiciary is riddled with corruption.”

On the way to Coimbatore from Theni, the vehicle in which Shankar was being taken met with an accident near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district in which a couple policemen were injured.

The DMK government has come under criticism for the arrest of Shankar on charges of defamation.