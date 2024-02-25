Tamil producer with gang orchestrates Rs 2,000 crore drug empire; smuggled meth chemical to Australia, NZ

In a shocking twist within the glitzy realms of the Tamil film industry, a film producer, hungry for more than just cinematic success, orchestrated a drug empire that raked in a staggering Rs 2,000 crore in a mere three years.

Dabbling in the illicit trade of methamphetamine, the producer's gang skillfully concealed large quantities of pseudoephedrine, a crucial ingredient in meth production, within innocuous shipments of desiccated coconut powder or health mixes. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) unraveled this operation after receiving intelligence from customs authorities in New Zealand and the police in Australia, reported NDTV.

Methamphetamine, colloquially known as meth or crystal meth, commands a high price in the global market, particularly in Australia and New Zealand, where it fetches nearly Rs 1.5 crore per kilogram. The revelation that these lucrative consignments were originating from Delhi prompted a swift response from a joint team comprising the Delhi police special cell and the NCB. Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director General of the NCB, disclosed that four months of meticulous technical and field surveillance led the authorities to a godown in West Delhi's Basai Darapur.