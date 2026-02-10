Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Taskforce setup on dark net, crypto to monitor illegal narco trafficking: Govt

The NIDAAN portal integrates data of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) offenders arrested by all Drug Law Enforcement Agencies across the country.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 09:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 09:45 IST
India NewsCryptotraffickingDark webillegal

Follow us on :

Follow Us