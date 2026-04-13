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Tata Group says allegations at TCS Nashik anguishing, orders investigation by senior executive

There have been allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion by eight female employees at the multinational company's office in Maharashtra's Nashik.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 14:20 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 14:20 IST
India NewsTata GroupNashikTCSN ChandrasekaranTata Sons

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