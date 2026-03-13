Menu
Tata Motors bags order of over 5,000 buses from state transport undertaking across India

Each tender was awarded through a competitive e‑bidding process under the government’s procurement system, with deployments scheduled in phases, as agreed with the respective STUs.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 12:57 IST
Published 13 March 2026, 12:57 IST
