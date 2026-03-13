<p>Commercial vehicles manufacturer Tata Motors has bagged cumulative orders of more than 5,000 buses and bus chassis from multiple State Transport Undertakings (STUs) across India, including Karnataka.</p>.<p>The company secured a significant share of the orders. Each tender was awarded through a competitive e‑bidding process under the government’s procurement system, with deployments scheduled in phases, as agreed with the respective STUs.</p>.<p>Accordingly, the new orders have been secured from MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation), GSRTC (Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation), NWKRTC (North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation), TGSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation), BSRTC (Bihar State Road Transport Corporation), RSRTC (Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation), KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation), Department of Road Transport (Haryana Roadways), and CTU (Chandigarh Transport Undertaking).</p>.Tata Motors to power India’s next era of mass mobility; wins pan‑India orders of over 5,000 buses .<p>“This recognition by multiple STUs reflects the deep trust placed in Tata Motors’ mobility solutions. Our buses are designed to deliver comfort, safety and long‑term reliability across varied terrains and duty cycles.</p>.<p>With strong product engineering and a lifecycle support ecosystem built around customer uptime, we continue to enable STUs to serve millions of passengers every day, Anand S, Vice-President and Head, Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd, said.</p>.<p>The cumulative orders span a wide range of Tata Motors’ passenger mobility solutions, including Magna, Cityride, Starbus, Starbus Prime, LPO 1618, LPO 1622 and LPO 1822 variants. These buses and bus chassis are configured for intercity, long-haul and intracity operations.</p>