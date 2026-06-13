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Tata's iPhone parts factory in Hosur contaminated farmland water: Pollution Control Board

The complaints ⁠led to five state inspections between December 2025 and May 2026, according to details from a previously unreported regulatory notice dated May 25 and reviewed by Reuters.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 09:40 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 09:40 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTamil NaduAppleiPhoneHosur

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