Fiscal injustice is the charge, and sentiments matter more than logic

Does Modi remember that in June 2008, as Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had kicked up a storm by his remarks on fiscal injustice in the devolution of funds from the central kitty? He had claimed that while the Centre collected Rs 40,000 crore in taxes from Gujarat, it gave only 2.5 per cent of central funds to the state. He had dared the Centre to pay nothing to Gujarat for a year but also forgo taxes from the state. In October 2013, Chief Minister Modi suggested to the 14th Finance Commission that the Centre ought to provide 50 per cent of the total tax revenue to the states instead of only 32 per cent.