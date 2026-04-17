<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services">Tata Consultancy Services</a> has now appointed expert teams from Deloitte and law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to the internal investigation led by TCS COO Aarthi Subramanian.</p><p>The company's CEO and MD K Krithivasan on Friday in a statement said they have not received any complaints of POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment).</p><p>"While detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nashik">Nashik</a> unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH channels," he said.</p><p>The company has constituted an Oversight committee chaired by Keki Mistry, Independent Director of TCS, and the findings of the internal investigation will be presented to the Oversight committee, for review and implementation of any recommendations, the CEO informed.</p>.TCS Nashik case: Will bust entire module, none to be spared, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.<p>Krithivasan also said that Nida Khan, who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neither a HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities.</p><p>He also confirmed that the Nashik unit continues to operate and serve the clients. "Reports in the press about the unit being shut down are absolutely untrue," he said.</p><p>The company, for the first time after nearly six days, issued a detailed statement regarding the Nashik probe. Last week, the Nashik police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight employees, who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department turned a deaf ear to their complaints. They said the incidents were reported between 2022 and 2026. </p><p>Later, TCS, in a statement, said that the company has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form.</p><p>On April 13, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced that Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, will lead this investigation. He said the Nashik incident is being treated with utmost seriousness and that the complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of TCS have been gravely concerning and anguishing.</p>.Nida Khan, alleged mastermind of TCS Nashik harassment case works as telecaller, not HR, claims family.<p>On Friday, Krithivasan in a statement added that the company holds itself to the highest standards of employee welfare and institutional conduct. </p><p>"We remain fully committed to the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of every employee. As we have stated before, we have a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct. We are focused on supporting our employees and ensuring a safe and respectful workplace across all our locations. We continue to extend full cooperation to the law enforcement agencies so that the matter is investigated thoroughly, transparently and brought to a rightful conclusion," he added.</p>