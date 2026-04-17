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TCS appoints Deloitte, Trilegal for Nashik probe

TCS CEO Krithivasan says not received any POSH complaints.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 15:57 IST
India NewsNashikTCSDeloittecompaniesPoSH

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