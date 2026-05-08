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TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case: Accused Nida Khan sent to police custody till May 11

Khan, also a TCS employee, was arrested on Thursday from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after being on the run since the case came to light.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 13:20 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 13:20 IST
India NewsMaharashtraTCS

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