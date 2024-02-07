TDP to join NDA? Chandrababu Naidu's Delhi visit fuels speculation

New Delhi: Former Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu ignited murmurs of rejoining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after he landed in Delhi on Wednesday, where he met Home Minister Amit Shah. Naidu is also scheduled to hold a meeting with party president J P Nadda.

Sources in the know said that seat-sharing discussions could be fleshed out in the meeting. The TDP had announced an alliance with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena last year. BJP leaders, who did not wish to be named, said that Naidu and Shah had a telephone conversation on Tuesday.

“The TDP has agreed to let go of 4 seats, but the BJP wants to field candidates on at least 10 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” a BJP leader said.