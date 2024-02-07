TDP to join NDA? Chandrababu Naidu's Delhi visit fuels speculation

New Delhi: Former Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu ignited murmurs of rejoining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after he landed in Delhi on Wednesday, where he met Home Minister Amit Shah. Naidu is also scheduled to hold a meeting with party president J P Nadda.
Sources in the know said that seat-sharing discussions could be fleshed out in the meeting. The TDP had announced an alliance with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena last year. BJP leaders, who did not wish to be named, said that Naidu and Shah had a telephone conversation on Tuesday.
“The TDP has agreed to let go of 4 seats, but the BJP wants to field candidates on at least 10 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” a BJP leader said.
While the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is not part of the NDA, a tacit understanding between the parties has always been alluded to.
Naidu had earlier held meetings with Shah and Nadda in June last year and talks did not turn conclusive. “It did not make political sense at that point,” an aide of Naidu said.
A consequent meeting between Naidu and Shah took place in August last year during a programme to commemorate the life of TDP founder NTR Rama Rao at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
TDP sources said that while the YSPCP is seen as close to the BJP, it will not be able to gain electorally in the state. “Jagan has finally taken on the Centre over financial issues; if the TDP enters the NDA officially, he will have to be against the BJP politically and publicly,” the leader said.
The TDP had left the NDA in 2019; Naidu even took part in a trust vote against the Modi government.