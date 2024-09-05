Teachers’ Day: President Droupadi Murmu confers National Teachers’ Award to 66 educators

New Delhi: A professor of Economics from Bangalore University, a lecturer from Christ University who teaches architecture, a lecturer from Mysore who uses experiential learning methods, as well as a teacher from a government school in Bangalore Rural are among the awardees of the National Teachers’ Awards conferred by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.

In all, 66 educators received the awards — this included 50 school teachers and government college lecturers in addition to 16 higher education educators like professors and lecturers of universities.

While conferring the awards, President Murmu stressed on the importance of teachers and how they can play an important role in shaping society.

“Teachers have made wonderful efforts to increase the interest of children in studies. They have found new and interesting methods of teaching, have used new technology, have contributed in making education inclusive. Across the country, countless teachers are working with devotion. It is not possible to award everyone. On behalf of all the countrymen, I thank the teacher community for their extraordinary efforts,” the President said.