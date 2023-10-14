Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Team India all the way: PM Modi hails World Cup win over Pakistan

India fired on all cylinders, blowing away its arch-rivals by seven wickets.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 16:38 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indian team's victory over Pakistan in the cricket World Cup, saying it was a great win powered by all round excellence. 

India fired on all cylinders, blowing away its arch-rivals by seven wickets.

Captain Rohit Sharma was the undisputed star of the match, scoring a 63-ball 86 to power his team to the modest target of 192 with as many as 19.3 overs to spare in Ahmedabad.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Team India all the way! A great win today in Ahmedabad, powered by all round excellence."

"Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the matches ahead," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 October 2023, 16:38 IST)
India NewsSports NewsCricketPakistanNarendra ModiCricket World CupICC World Cup

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT