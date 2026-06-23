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Technology can aid courts, but justice remains a human endeavour: CJI Surya Kant

“If technology enhances the capabilities of courts, investment in people determines how effectively those capabilities are utilised,” he observed.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsTechnologyCJIcourts

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