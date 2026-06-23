Technology can aid courts, but justice remains a human endeavour: CJI Surya Kant

<p>New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday emphasised that while <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ai-no-longer-speculative-technology-but-an-operational-reality-cji-surya-kant-4028459">technology</a> can make courts more accessible and efficient, the soul of justice lies in the learning, integrity, and commitment of judges.</p> <p>Speaking during a meeting with Igor Krasnov, Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, the CJI cautioned against over-reliance on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-ranks-15th-globally-among-top-40-startup-ecosystems-4042437">innovation</a> and asserted that the administration of justice must remain fundamentally a human process.</p> <p>The two top judges discussed the shared challenges faced by the apex courts of India and Russia — nations of vast scale and diversity — in maintaining public confidence while adapting to a rapidly evolving world. </p> .Supreme Court stays Delhi High Court order for early release of 1993 Bowbazar blast convict.<p>“Although our legal traditions have evolved along different historical paths, we share a common challenge: how to preserve public confidence in the administration of justice while adapting to a rapidly changing world,” Justice Surya Kant said.</p> <p>He noted that the fundamental purpose of courts is to uphold justice in a manner that commands public trust. </p> <p>While technology serves as a powerful tool to expand access, enhance transparency, and improve responsiveness, it has clear limitations, the CJI said.</p> <p>He pointed out that Artificial Intelligence could assist judges by organising information, facilitating translations, generating transcripts, and streamlining administrative tasks. However, it cannot determine outcomes, assess witness credibility, evaluate evidence, or exercise judicial discretion.</p> <p>“If technology enhances the capabilities of courts, investment in people determines how effectively those capabilities are utilised,” he observed.</p> .Kerala initiates use of artificial intelligence in improving governance; AI policy to be brought out.<p>The CJI said the Indian judiciary’s approach integrates technology as an “indispensable and integral part” of the justice delivery system, while firmly ensuring it does not replace core judicial values.</p> <p>He highlighted India’s National Judicial Education Strategy, which focuses on capacity-building in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, cyber law, digital evidence, and court management. </p> <p>The National Judicial Academy, he added, has also emerged as a global centre, training judges and judicial officers from several South Asian countries.</p> <p>Justice Surya Kant suggested greater collaboration between the Indian and Russian judiciaries through exchanges between judicial academies, joint training programmes, research partnerships, and sharing of best practices.</p> <p>“I am confident that continued engagement between the Supreme Court of India and the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation will further strengthen our institutions and enrich the administration of justice in both our countries,” he said.</p>