Technology can destabilise a nation without firing a single shot, forces must be on alert: Rajnath Singh

<p>New Delhi: Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a> on Saturday reminded the armed forces that modern warfare surpassed the traditional battlefields and entered a whole new technology-driven area in which a nation can be destabilised without firing a single shot.</p><p>“Warfare has surpassed the traditional battlefields. Cyber, space and information warfare are as critical as conventional operations. Cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns and economic warfare have become tools that can destabilise a whole nation without a single shot being fired,” Singh said at a convocation ceremony at the National Defence College here.</p><p>The minister said because of such rapid technological changes military leaders were needed to possess the ability to analyse complex problems and devise innovative solutions.</p><p>Amidst a thrust given by the three services to embrace new technologies, the minister said rapid technological advancements should be the most crucial force to drive the evolution of a future-ready military.</p><p>“From drones and autonomous vehicles to artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, the technologies shaping modern warfare are evolving at a breath-taking pace. Our officers must understand these technologies and be able to harness them,” he stated.</p>.Rajnath Singh lays foundation for naval radar station in Telangana's Vikarabad.<p>In recent months, the army, air force and navy joined hands with academic institutions and start-up companies to come up with innovative technologies that the forces need to remain a step ahead of the enemy. Many such technologies have entered the trial phases and some of them have been inducted.</p><p>Singh asked the officers to carry-out in-depth analysis on how best to leverage niche technologies, such as AI, which has the potential to revolutionise military operations. </p><p>But at the same time, he asked them to remain cautious on the threshold level of the decisions that AI will be allowed to take, flagging the importance of human intervention.</p><p>Increasing reliance on AI in decision-making processes can raise concerns about accountability & the potential for unintended consequences, he said.</p><p>The minister also underlined the need to stay prepared to tackle the possibility of adversaries weaponising the tools and technologies used by people on a daily basis. </p><p>“The mere thought that our adversaries exploiting the tools serves as a reminder of the urgency with which we must prepare for such threats,” he added.</p>