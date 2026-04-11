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Technology is now a constitutional instrument for equality before law: CJI Surya Kant

He added that they have a larger vision for the creation of a 'natively digital' ecosystem.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 14:47 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 14:47 IST
India NewsCJISupreme CourtJudiciary

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