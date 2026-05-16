Technology only effective answer to wastage of judiciary's time: CJI Surya Kant

<p>Jabalpur: Chief Justice of India (CJI) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/justice-surya-kant">Surya Kant</a> said here on Saturday that technology is the only effective answer to wastage of judiciary's time.</p>.<p>He was speaking at a programme of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on 'Fragmentation to fusion empowering justice via united digital platform integration' here.</p>.Unemployed 'youngsters like cockroaches', become media or activists & attack system: CJI Surya Kant .<p>"We should think of deepening technology and AI-based judicial architecture," the CJI said.</p>.<p>"Technology is the only effective answer to wastage of judiciary's time," he added.</p>.<p>State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present for the event. </p>