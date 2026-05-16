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Technology only effective answer to wastage of judiciary's time: CJI Surya Kant

'We should think of deepening technology and AI-based judicial architecture.'
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewsTechnologyMadhya Pradesh High Courtjudicial systemjustice surya kant

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