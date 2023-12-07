Tejas LCA to be exported? India eyes deal with Nigeria, others

New Delhi: Despite a set back in its first endeavour, India is in talks with at least three nations – Nigeria being the latest – for exporting the home-grown combat aircraft Tejas LCA Mk-1, top officials of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited said here on Thursday.

While discussions with the African nation are at an early stage, the Bengaluru-based state-owned aviation major already held talks with Egypt and Argentina, with officials from the Latin American country visiting the HAL facilities earlier this year.

“We are in talks with Nigeria on Tejas-LCA, but it is early days. This is apart from our discussions with Egypt and Argentina that witnessed a change in the government recently,” C B Ananthakrishnan, HAL chairman-cum-managing director told journalists here on the sidelines of a HAL conference on avionics.

The plan is to sell 15 aircraft to Argentina and 20 to Egypt to start with. Other countries that evinced interest in Tejas LCA jet are USA, Australia, Indonesia and Philippines.

Tejas LCA is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments to carry out missions on air defence, reconnaissance and strike roles.