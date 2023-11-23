Telangana 2023 Election: KCR promises special IT Park for Muslim youths

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI) In a bid to woo minority voters, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said if they are voted to power again, the government will set up a special Information Technology park near here for minority youths.

Addressing a rally at Maheshwaram, from where Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy is contesting in the November 30 polls, KCR said his government treats Muslims and Hindus as two eyes and takes everyone along.

"Today, we are giving pensions which Muslims are also getting. We have opened residential schools in which Muslim students also study. We take everyone along with us," KCR noted.