Homeindia

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Live: PM recalls Kanhaiya Lal's murder at Rajasthan rally, says Cong sympathising with terrorists

Track all the latest news and updates from the upcoming Assembly elections with DH!
Last Updated 10 November 2023, 02:52 IST

01:3710 Nov 2023

PM Modi recalls Kanhaiya Lal's murder at Rajasthan rally, says Cong govt sympathising with terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the ruling Congress in Rajasthan of sympathising with terrorists, recalling at a poll rally here the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in this city last year.

He also said crime and corruption in the state increased in the past five years.

01:3710 Nov 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP MLA alleges assault in Muslim-dominated area; gimmick says Congress

Seven-time Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal on Thursday claimed he was attacked during the Assembly poll campaign in state capital Raipur.

Agrawal, who is seeking an eighth consecutive term from Raipur City South Assembly segment, and a large number of supporters sat in protest at the City Kotwali police station seeking action.

(Published 10 November 2023, 02:52 IST)
