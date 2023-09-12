Telangana should support BJP as India is leading the world: Parshottam Rupala

Citing the success of the G20 summit, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Monday exhorted the people of Telangana to support the BJP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "raising hopes of the world" through his leadership.

Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, was speaking at a BJP event at Sangareddy town near here where Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy was also present.

Modi's leadership was on display at the recently concluded G20 summit, in which leaders of various countries took part, he said.

"When India is leading the world and a capable 'Senapati' (general) like Modi ji is doing the work of raising the hopes of the whole world, my appeal to Telangana people is for all of you to support the BJP in such an 'amrit kaal', he said. Some prominent persons joined the BJP at the event in Sangareddy town. The Legislative Assembly elections are expected be held in Telangana by the year end.