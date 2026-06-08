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Telangana techie's murder in US: Philadelphia police offer $20,000 reward for information on culprits

Surveillance footage under scrutiny
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 13:57 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Telangana techie's murder in US: Philadelphia police offer $20,000 reward for information on culprits

In one line
A Telangana techie was murdered in Philadelphia while on a pizza delivery job, prompting a $20,000 reward for information.
Key facts
Victim's background
Anshul Kuncha, a 27-year-old techie from Telangana, had moved to the US for higher education and was working part-time as a pizza delivery driver.
Circumstances of murder
Anshul was shot dead in the early hours of June 5 after delivering pizzas to a vacant apartment in Philadelphia, with shell casings found near the scene.
Investigation leads
Police are examining a phone number used to place the delivery order, suspecting it may have been a decoy to lure Anshul to the location.
Surveillance evidence
Footage shows two individuals in dark clothing following Anshul before the attack, though the shooting itself was not captured on camera.
Family's plight
Anshul's family in Hyderabad is awaiting his mortal remains, highlighting the emotional toll of the incident.
Key statistics
$20,000
Reward offered for information
27 years old
Victim's age
Nearly four years
Duration in the US
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 08 June 2026, 13:57 IST
India NewsUSCrimeTelangana

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