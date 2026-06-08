Telangana techie's murder in US: Philadelphia police offer $20,000 reward for information on culprits

A Telangana techie was murdered in Philadelphia while on a pizza delivery job, prompting a $20,000 reward for information.

Key facts

• Victim's background Anshul Kuncha, a 27-year-old techie from Telangana, had moved to the US for higher education and was working part-time as a pizza delivery driver.

• Circumstances of murder Anshul was shot dead in the early hours of June 5 after delivering pizzas to a vacant apartment in Philadelphia, with shell casings found near the scene.

• Investigation leads Police are examining a phone number used to place the delivery order, suspecting it may have been a decoy to lure Anshul to the location.

• Surveillance evidence Footage shows two individuals in dark clothing following Anshul before the attack, though the shooting itself was not captured on camera.