Telangana techie's murder in US: Philadelphia police offer $20,000 reward for information on culprits

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
A Telangana techie was murdered in Philadelphia while on a pizza delivery job, prompting a $20,000 reward for information.
Key facts
• Victim's background
Anshul Kuncha, a 27-year-old techie from Telangana, had moved to the US for higher education and was working part-time as a pizza delivery driver.
• Circumstances of murder
Anshul was shot dead in the early hours of June 5 after delivering pizzas to a vacant apartment in Philadelphia, with shell casings found near the scene.
• Investigation leads
Police are examining a phone number used to place the delivery order, suspecting it may have been a decoy to lure Anshul to the location.
• Surveillance evidence
Footage shows two individuals in dark clothing following Anshul before the attack, though the shooting itself was not captured on camera.
• Family's plight
Anshul's family in Hyderabad is awaiting his mortal remains, highlighting the emotional toll of the incident.
Key statistics
$20,000
Reward offered for information
Nearly four years
Duration in the US
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 08 June 2026, 13:57 IST