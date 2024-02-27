Telangana to have Genome Valley phase II in 300 acres of land

Hyderabad: After the success of the Genome Valley that had attracted top notch companies in the Life Sciences and pharmaceutical sector, the Telangana government is looking at expansion.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy who inaugurated the marquee Life Sciences summit Bio Asia's 21st edition , in Hyderabad on Tuesday, announced to establish the next phase of Genome Valley in 300 acres of land, with an investment of Rs. 2000 crore.

He recalled announcing the establishment of 10 pharma villages with investment of Rs. 1 lakh crores and this will develop infrastructure, create jobs, opportunities for entrepreneurs, besides creating 5 lakh new jobs.



State industries minister, D Sridhar Babu said that Telangana government will soon launch a new dynamic life sciences policy for the state which will be a fusion between technology, life sciences, pharma, policy, and regulatory agencies which is not there anywhere in the country.

“The aim is to position Telangana as a node for the global value chain in life sciences. We will catalyse socio-economic growth through strategic investment and nurturing of innovative systems. We aspire to cultivate an ecosystem that not only generates employability but also catalyse socio-economic growth ensuring access to our citizens and beyond,” he said.

AI & Gen AI to impact drug development

A report released by the leading strategy consulting firm, EY Parthenon (EY-P), in partnership with BioAsia, one the day one of the two day summit highlighted that Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly Gen AI, now emerged as an efficient alternative to traditional screening methods, offering a transformative tool with the potential to significantly impact drug development.

The report also said that Indian companies have increasingly started experimenting with Large Language Models (LLMs) and Gen AI applications in R&D, highly targeted therapies, and operational efficiency improvement.

From reshaping the entire value chain of R&D through the use of Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP), Gen AI is accelerating drug discovery, revolutionizing clinical trials, and guiding scientists in the development of new drugs for diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, arthritis, fibrosis, and other rare diseases, the report said.

By leveraging Gen AI, the industry can ambitiously construct a robust innovation pipeline, report early stage development cost savings, and detect failure early on. With its capability to establish the right structure for drugs and make predictions related to bioactivity, toxicity, etc., GenAI can significantly contribute to target identification, predicting drug target interactions, compound generation, pharmacology analysis, drug formulation design, and safety monitoring.