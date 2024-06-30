Home
Homeindiatelangana

10 arrested in minor girl rape case in Hyderabad

Out of 10, as many as seven accused have criminal background.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 June 2024, 17:07 IST
Hyderabad: Ten people have been arrested in connection with the kidnap and gangrape of a 12 year-old minor girl here, police said on Sunday.

A press release from the police said, initially two accused befriended the victim and also shared her phone number with the other accused.

The accused mixed Ganja in a soft drink and made the victim consume it. Later, she was sexually assaulted several times and as a result she got pregnant.

The Neredmet Police said they received a complaint on June 25 following which an investigation was launched.

Out of 10, as many as seven accused have criminal background.

All the accused were arrested on Saturday and produced before a local court on Sunday, the release said.

Published 30 June 2024, 17:07 IST
India NewsHyderabadIndian PoliticsCrimeTelangana

