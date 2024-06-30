10 arrested in minor girl rape case in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ten people have been arrested in connection with the kidnap and gangrape of a 12 year-old minor girl here, police said on Sunday.

A press release from the police said, initially two accused befriended the victim and also shared her phone number with the other accused.

The accused mixed Ganja in a soft drink and made the victim consume it. Later, she was sexually assaulted several times and as a result she got pregnant.