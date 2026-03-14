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100 stray dogs poisoned to death in Telangana

An animal welfare activist, A Goutham, in a complaint to police, stated that on the intervening night of March 7-8 around 100 stray dogs were killed in Kishtapur village.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 16:59 IST
India NewsTelanganastray dogs

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