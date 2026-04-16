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13% Telangana households have no in-house toilet facilities, caste survey reveals

Nearly six per cent lack access to electricity, according to the caste survey conducted by the Congress government in Telangana in 2024-25.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 08:54 IST
India NewsCongressTelanganaScheduled TribesTelangana News

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