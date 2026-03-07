<p>Hyderabad: As many as 130 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maoists">Maoists</a> surrendered before Telangana Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-revanth-reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a> here on Saturday.</p>.<p>They also submitted 124 weapons, including AK-47 rifles.</p>.Telangana CM Reddy meets surrendered top naxal cadres; promise security & rehab support.<p>Of the 130 surrendered ultras, 125 belong to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhattisgarh">Chattisgarh</a>, four are from Telangana, and one from Andhra Pradesh, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said.</p>.<p>"Now there is no <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Telangana">Telangana</a> state committee of Maoists. It had completely vanished," the DGP told reporters.</p>.<p>The surrendered Maoists symbolically handed over their weapons to the chief minister. </p>