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135 of 242 castes in Telangana more backward than average backwardness index: Caste survey analysis

The weighted average Comprehensive Backwardness Index (CBI) score for the entire state works out to 81, it said.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 08:42 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 08:42 IST
India NewsTelanganacaste censusCastebackward castes

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