<p>Hyderabad: An expert group that analysed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/caste-survey">caste survey</a> conducted by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana</a> in 2024-25 has observed that 135 of the total 242 castes in the state are more backward than the average Comprehensive Backwardness Index.</p>.<p>The Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG), headed by former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy, also said the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are "three times more backward" than General Castes.</p>.<p>Though the survey was conducted in 2024-25, the state government released the Telangana Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) survey-2024 in the public domain late on Wednesday night.</p>.<p>In March 2025, the state government constituted the nine-member IEWG to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the SEEEPC Survey 2024. The IEWG was mandated to verify, analyse, interpret and present the findings of SEEEPC 2024.</p>.<p>The group, in its key findings, also said Backward Classes are 2.7 times more backward than the General Caste.</p>.<p>The weighted average Comprehensive Backwardness Index (CBI) score for the entire state works out to 81, it said.</p>.Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes dives into criteria, eligibility.<p>"Recall, higher the CBI score, the more backward the caste. 135 out of the total 242 castes have a CBI score higher than 81. These 135 castes account for 67 per cent of the total population," the group said.</p>.<p>Of the 135 castes, 69 are classified as Backward Classes, 41 are Scheduled Castes and 25 are Scheduled Tribes.</p>.<p>"Expectedly, all the 18 castes within the more privileged ‘General Caste’ category that account for 12 per cent of the total population fall well below the state CBI average," it said.</p>.<p>The main conceptual finding of the report is that “every backward caste is not equally backward”.</p>.<p>If 135 castes fall below the state average, the corollary is that there are 107 castes that are deemed less backward than the state average.</p>.<p>These 107 less backward castes include all the 18 castes in the General Caste category, 64 castes in the Backward Class category, 18 in Scheduled Caste and 7 in the Scheduled Tribe category.</p>.<p>These 107 castes account for 29 per cent of the total population, it added. </p>