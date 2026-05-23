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16 die due to heatwave in seven districts of Telangana; govt to provide Rs 4 lakh ex gratia

The meeting was convened against the backdrop of rapidly rising temperatures and an intensifying heatwave across the state, further aggravated by a severe El Niño effect.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsheatwaveTelanganaDeathex gratia

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