16 die due to heatwave in Telangana; govt to provide Rs 4 lakh ex gratia

<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday said 16 people died due to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/heat-wave">heatwave</a> conditions prevailing in the state during the current summer.</p>.<p>Reddy, who held a meeting with officials on the situation arising out of the heatwave, said the 16 deaths took place in seven districts of the state.</p>.<p>Quoting reports received from district Collectors, he said four persons died in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, followed by three each in Warangal Urban, Karimnagar and Nizamabad and one each in Jogulamba Gadwal, Ranga Reddy and Suryapet.</p>.Andhra Pradesh records over 300 suspected heatstroke cases as summer temperatures spike.<p>The government would provide an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons, he said, according to an official release. </p>