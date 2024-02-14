16 injured in clash between two groups over dispute near place of worship in Telangana

Hyderabad: Sixteen people were injured in a clash between members of two different communities following a dispute over road widening near a place of worship at a village on the city's outskirts, police said on Wednesday.

Members of a community objected to the widening of the road by government authorities near their place of worship at Janwada village, while a group of villagers were in favour of it, police said. The members of the community contended that the road was being expanded up to the wall of their place of worship, police said.

This led to arguments between the two sides and later they clashed by pelting stones at each other on Tuesday night, police added.