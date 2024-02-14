JOIN US
Home

16 injured in clash between two groups over dispute near place of worship in Telangana

The injured were shifted to hospital and subsequently discharged, police said. The situation is peaceful and under control, the cops added.
Last Updated 14 February 2024, 16:37 IST

Hyderabad: Sixteen people were injured in a clash between members of two different communities following a dispute over road widening near a place of worship at a village on the city's outskirts, police said on Wednesday.

Members of a community objected to the widening of the road by government authorities near their place of worship at Janwada village, while a group of villagers were in favour of it, police said. The members of the community contended that the road was being expanded up to the wall of their place of worship, police said.

This led to arguments between the two sides and later they clashed by pelting stones at each other on Tuesday night, police added.

Doors of the place of worship were also damaged during the clash, a police official said, adding 16 people from both sides were injured.

Police intervened and dispersed them, the official said.

The injured were shifted to hospital and subsequently discharged, police said. The situation is peaceful and under control, the official added.

Cases were registered under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act besides on charge of rioting, unlawful assembly and other relevant IPC sections at Mokila police station following complaint and counter-complaint, the official said.

Police took some members from both sides into custody. Further investigation was on.

(Published 14 February 2024, 16:37 IST)
