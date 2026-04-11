<p>Hyderabad: Seventeen people were rescued after a minor fire broke out in a residential building here on Saturday, officials said.</p>.<p>No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred in the building consisting of G+3 (ground plus three) floors with a penthouse at around 7 am in Anand Nagar Colony.</p>.<p>The fire originated on the ground floor under the staircase in the electrical meter area. The suspected cause of the fire is electrical in nature, a release from Fire Department said.</p>.<p>Upon receiving the information, the Amberpet Fire Station personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, it said.</p>.'Telangana completely free of Naxals', says DGP Shivadhar Reddy as 42 Maoists surrender.<p>All occupants were safely evacuated from the building, the release said, adding the Fire Department responded promptly and 17 people were rescued safely.</p>.<p>Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department Director General Vikram Singh Mann appreciated the staff for their effective response and timely action. </p>