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17 people rescued after minor fire breaks out in residential building in Hyderabad

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred in the building consisting of G+3 (ground plus three) floors with a penthouse at around 7 am in Anand Nagar Colony.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 09:43 IST
India NewsTelanganaFire

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