19-year-old strangled to death by mother after tiff over her marriage in Hyderabad

Citing preliminary investigation, the official said the woman's mother and other family members wanted her to get married to a relative, but she had opposed it, saying that she wanted to marry a person with whom she was in love.

On seeing her daughter speaking to her lover on Monday, she picked up an argument with her. She allegedly strangled her daughter to death and later, she reportedly attempted to portray it as a suicide, police said.

Following the incident, the mother fell unconscious and has been shifted to a hospital, they said.

A case was registered at Ibrahimpatnam police station and further investigation is on.