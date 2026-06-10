20 min rain brings Hyderabad to halt; traffic goes haywire, commuters spend an hour to cover 1 km

<p>Barely 20 mins of rain brought <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad </a>to a standstill on Tuesday evening as commuters were seen navigating through water logged areas amid traffic snarls.</p><p>The heavy downpour also led to the death of two persons allegedly due to electrocution. </p><p>The deceased were an auto-rickshaw driver (30) and a 15-year-old boy, a class nine student, an official at Bandlaguda Police Station said. They came in contact with an electric wire which fell on the road and were electrocuted, police said.</p><p>Several video of jam packed roads, several metres long queues at metro stations and vehicles submerged in water emerged on social media. </p>.'Covered 82 km in just 72 minutes': Hyderabad man’s viral post takes a dig at Bengaluru's traffic.<p>The rain started around 4:00 pm, log out time for many IT professionals. The heavy downpour led to trees being uprooted at a number of places in the city while commuters were left struggling to cross even short distances. Commuters complained that it took them an hour to cover even one kilometre. </p>.<p>Gachibowli, Madhapur, Hi-tech City, and the Financial District known as the IT corridor were areas among the worst hit. </p><p>Meanwwhile, Vinayak Nagar Ward Office locality received 129.8 mm of rain, followed by 87.5 mm of rainfall at Bansilalpet.</p><p>The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) said in a post on 'X' that its personnel were involved in removal fallen trees at 76 places.</p>.<p>HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath supervised operations to clear waterlogging at the state Secretarait and removal of fallen tree on the Tank Bund at Hussain Sagar lake which caused a major traffic jam.</p><p>Prabhakar, who spoke to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan, city Police Commmissioner V C Sajjanar and other officials on the situation following the rains, directed that uprooted trees and electric wires be removed without delay.</p><p>He said people had to face inconvenience as a heavy rain was record in a short span of time.</p><p>He instructed that the GHMC, HYDRAA, police, electricity department, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and other agencies should work in coordination during the monsoon season.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>