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20 min rain brings Hyderabad to halt; traffic goes haywire, commuters spend an hour to cover 1 km

The heavy downpour also led to the death of two persons allegedly due to electrocution.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 06:37 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 06:37 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganatrafficrain

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