<p>Hyderabad: Around 47 underground CPI(Maoist) cadres from the South Bastar Division Committee (DVC) of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) surrendered before the Telangana Police on Saturday, handing over 32 firearms in the process. The surrenders were attributed to the influence of the Telangana Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy and the proactive, supportive approach of the state police toward underground Maoist cadres.</p><p>Among those who surrendered were senior figures including Hemla Iythu alias Vijja, DKSZC Member and In-charge of South Bastar DVC, and Podium Lachu alias Manoj, DVC Member and Commander of the 9th Platoon. The weapons surrendered comprised one LMG, four AK-47 rifles, three SLR rifles, two INSAS rifles, two .410 musket rifles, one 8mm rifle, twelve single-shot guns, one 9mm pistol, one revolver, two BGL guns, two air guns, and one SBBL gun, along with 515 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres.</p>.7 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bastar hours before Centre-set deadline for LWE eradication.<p>Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy said that with the neutralisation of almost all key leaders and armed cadres of the South Bastar DVC including its secretary the division is now on the brink of collapse.</p><p>All 47 surrendered cadres are eligible for a combined reward of Rs 1.5 crore under the rehabilitation policy. As they are natives of Chhattisgarh, an interim relief of Rs 25,000 each has been disbursed immediately, with the balance to follow upon completion of documentation and bank account opening. The DGP added that the health of all cadres surrendering in Telangana regardless of their state of origin is being duly attended to, and that all additional benefits under the rehabilitation policy are being extended promptly to help them rebuild their lives with dignity and security.</p>