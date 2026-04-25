Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

47 Chhattisgarh Maoist cadres surrender before Telangana police

All 47 surrendered cadres are eligible for a combined reward of Rs 1.5 crore under the rehabilitation policy.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 13:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 April 2026, 13:41 IST
India NewsTelanganaChhattisgarhMaoist

Follow us on :

Follow Us