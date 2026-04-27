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5 workers die as crane collapses at prefab manufacturing unit in Telangana

Twelve workers, who sustained minor injuries were admitted to a hospital, police said
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 17:16 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 17:16 IST
India NewsTelanganaAccidentMigrant worker

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