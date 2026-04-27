<p>Hyderabad: Five <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/migrant">migrant</a> labourers were killed and 12 others injured when a crane collapsed at a prefabricated structure manufacturing unit in Shankarpally near here on Monday evening, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in Mahalingapuram village amid strong winds and rains.</p>.<p>As many as 17 workers took shelter in a shed when the crane fell on it. The workers hailed from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha</a>.</p>.<p>“Two of them died on the spot and three others succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment,” a senior police official told PTI.</p>.400-tonne crane topples at Bandra-Kurla Complex causing massive traffic jam near Asian Heart Hospital.<p>Twelve workers, who sustained minor injuries were admitted to a hospital, police said.</p>.<p>The exact cause of the crane collapse is under investigation.</p>.<p>Prefabricated structures are manufactured at the unit, police added. Further investigation is on.</p>