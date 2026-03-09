Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Narender Reddy unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha from Telangana

Narender Reddy thanked AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi for the nomination, and also AIMIM and CPI for their support.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 14:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 14:10 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelangana

Follow us on :

Follow Us