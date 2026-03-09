<p>Senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's top aide, Vem Narender Reddy, were unanimously elected to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana.</p><p>With no other candidates contesting the two vacancies, Returning Officer Upendar Reddy declared both elected on Monday the last day for nomination withdrawals. A third nomination by an independent candidate had been rejected during scrutiny. Due to lack of strength neither BRS nor BJP fielded their candidates. </p>.Telangana govt to provide e-scooters to female students: CM Revanth Reddy.<p>A candidate requires 41 first-preference votes in the 119-member Telangana Assembly, where Congress holds 64 MLAs, CPI one, and has won over ten from BRS which has now down to 27, while BJP has eight. Congress, falling short by five votes, received support from AIMIM's seven MLAs.</p><p>Narender Reddy thanked AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi for the nomination and also AIMIM and CPI for their support. Singhvi, who had completed a one-and-a-half-year term, has been re-nominated from Telangana.</p>