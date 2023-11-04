Accused arrested from Telangana in Mukesh Ambani threat-email case

An accused has been arrested from Telangana for allegedly sending multiple threat emails to industrialist Mukesh Ambani, reported ANI.

Gamdevi police say that the accused who identified as Ganesh Ramesh Vanpardhi was arrested and produced before the court.

He has been remanded to police custody till November 8.

On October 31, the Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received a threat email from an unidentified person seeking Rs 400 crore,

The arrest comes after an FIR was registered at Gamdevi police station based on a complaint filed by the industrialist's security in-charge after the first email, seeking Rs 20 crore, was received from an unidentified person on Friday.

More to follow...