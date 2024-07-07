Actor Sai Dharam Tej highlights child abuse online, Telangana CM promises action

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said appropriate action will be taken on the issue of child abuse on social media, which was highlighted by Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej.

The actor, reacting to a netizen’s post about the "inappropriate" comments made by a Telugu YouTuber on a video purportedly showing a man and a girl, said "this is beyond gruesome, disgusting and scary."

Tej in a post on 'X' said, "Monsters like these go unnoticed on the very much utilised social platform doing child abuse in the disguise of so-called Fun & Dank. Child Safety is the need of the hour".