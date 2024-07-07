Actor Sai Dharam Tej highlights child abuse online, Telangana CM promises action

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said appropriate action will be taken on the issue of child abuse on social media, which was highlighted by Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej.
The actor, reacting to a netizen’s post about the "inappropriate" comments made by a Telugu YouTuber on a video purportedly showing a man and a girl, said "this is beyond gruesome, disgusting and scary."
Tej in a post on 'X' said, "Monsters like these go unnoticed on the very much utilised social platform doing child abuse in the disguise of so-called Fun & Dank. Child Safety is the need of the hour".
The actor tagged chief ministers and deputy cms of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and requested them to take necessary action to curb horrific acts like this in the future.
Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka thanked Tej for raising the issue and said child safety is of the utmost priority for Telangana government and promised appropriate action.
"Thank you for bringing to our notice this issue @IamSaiDharamTej garu. Child safety is utmost priority for our Govt. Will look into this incident and take appropriate action," Reddy wrote on 'X', reacting to the actor's post.
Vikramarka in a post on 'X' said "Thank you for raising this critical issue @IamSaiDharamTej garu, Child safety is indeed a top priority. we will ensure that our government takes necessary steps to prevent child abuse and exploitation on social media platforms. Let's work together to create a safer online environment for our children. #ChildSafetyMatters #TelanganaCares"
Published 07 July 2024, 17:06 IST