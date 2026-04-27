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Actress accused of 'duping' techie of Rs 9.35 crore over marriage; case booked by Hyderabad police

The complainant stated that his son met the accused in 2018, through mutual friends, when he was in India.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsHyderabadCrimeTelangana

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