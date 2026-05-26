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After 4 years of R&D, Hyderabad's deep-tech aerospace firm BluJ Aerospace unveils Gen 2 eVTOL Aircraft

Gen 2 follows Gen 1, the company's technology demonstrator and India's first publicly demonstrated 500 kg class eVTOL aircraft.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 13:34 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 13:34 IST
HyderabadTelanganaAircraft carrier

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