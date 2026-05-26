<p>Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based deep-tech aerospace company BluJ Aerospace on Tuesday unveiled its Generation 2 (Gen 2) prototype, the first aircraft developed on VANTIS, its proprietary platform-based architecture marking a significant milestone after four years of in-house research and development.</p><p><br>Gen 2 follows Gen 1, the company's technology demonstrator and India's first publicly demonstrated 500 kg class eVTOL aircraft. Now in active flight testing, Gen 2 is the first commercial-grade aircraft to emerge from the VANTIS platform, purpose-built for heavy-payload logistics. It is designed to carry payloads exceeding 200 kg within a 500 kg maximum take-off weight envelope, and adopts a lift-plus-cruise configuration.</p>.Skyroot Aerospace raises $60 million, becomes India’s first spacetech unicorn.<p>Fully battery-powered, Gen 2 transitions the platform from technology demonstrator to operational aircraft, with major subsystems engineered to the standards required for the certified commercial version of REACH, BluJ's flagship product. The aircraft is currently deployed for early customer pilots, payload testing, and real-world logistics mission evaluations as the company progressively expands its operational scope.</p><p>VANTIS has been designed with scalability at its core, with a roadmap extending to larger VTOL variants including a one-tonne payload class for heavy logistics and hydrogen-electric long-range passenger aircraft.</p><p>"The next major shift in aviation is the move from single-product programmes to platform-based architectures," said Amar Sri Vatsavaya, Founder and CEO of BluJ Aerospace. "Just as the automotive industry builds multiple vehicles on a common platform, Advanced Air Mobility will need adaptable architectures that scale across missions, payloads, and customer use cases. That is the advantage VANTIS gives BluJ — our platform-based approach lets us develop multiple AAM product classes efficiently and at scale," he added.</p><p>BluJ's commercial pipeline spans infrastructure logistics, express cargo, energy, airports, and defence. The company has already completed a successful pilot deployment with a leading power-sector public sector undertaking for infrastructure logistics, and maintains active defence partnerships with a major Defence PSU and Indian defence primes. On the hydrogen-electric propulsion front, BluJ has developed a ground version of the system including an in-house Type IV composite hydrogen tank and is progressing towards a flight version. Hydrogen-electric long-range variants are targeted for 2027–28, with BluJ collaborating with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Cochin International Airport Limited on hydrogen ecosystem development.</p><p>Sateesh Andra, Managing Director of Endiya Partners, lauded the achievement. "India runs one of the largest logistics economies in the world, but it still moves on aircraft and infrastructure designed elsewhere. Aerial mobility is a rare category where Indian deep-tech can build globally relevant aerospace IP from the ground up — and that demands founders willing to bet years on getting the engineering right. BluJ's Gen 2 flight is proof that the hard work is paying off," he said.</p><p><br>BluJ operates from a 40,000 square foot facility in Hyderabad with a team of over 50 engineers and aerospace specialists. The company holds an issued design patent on its eVTOL architecture, has filed a utility patent on its airframe design, and has additional patents in process across propulsion and powertrain systems.</p><p>Gen 2 sits within BluJ's broader roadmap spanning multiple VTOL variants across urban and regional transportation, with passenger mobility as the long-term destination. VANTIS serves as the shared technology foundation across every aircraft BluJ builds — encompassing the airframe, propulsion, controls, and autonomy systems. Each new variant inherits subsystems already proven on the platform, enabling faster time to market, lower development costs, and continuous improvement with every accumulated flight hour.</p><p><br>BluJ was founded in 2022 by Amar Sri Vatsavaya and Utham Kumar Dharmapuri, both aerospace engineers with prior experience at Boeing, GE Research, Collins Aerospace, Cyient, and Skyroot Aerospace. The company is developing a family of aircraft variants spanning urban and regional transportation, with hydrogen-electric long-range and passenger mobility variants on the roadmap.</p>